iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Horan Securities Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 15.1% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.20. 3,440,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,209. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.