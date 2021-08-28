iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.9% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 201,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 506.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 28,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,209. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

