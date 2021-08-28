iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 162.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.19. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

