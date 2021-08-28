iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,895 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $73.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.19. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

