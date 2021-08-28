James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $913.81

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 913.81 ($11.94) and traded as high as GBX 1,014 ($13.25). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 1,006 ($13.14), with a volume of 5,171 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSJ. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,299 ($16.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of £507.98 million and a PE ratio of -8.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 913.81.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

