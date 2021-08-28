Jarvis+ (JAR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $967,598.38 and $1.07 million worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

