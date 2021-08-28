Jarvis Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $648,099.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $648,099.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0947 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00013910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.19 or 0.00749162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00099977 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

