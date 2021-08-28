JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $8,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 185.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in JD.com by 13.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 681,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,453,000 after purchasing an additional 81,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in JD.com by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 37,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.