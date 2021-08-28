JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,274,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,467,764 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.03% of JetBlue Airways worth $54,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $113,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.