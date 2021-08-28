JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.32

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.32 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 29.30 ($0.38). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 29.30 ($0.38), with a volume of 91,810 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of £50.31 million and a PE ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.32.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for JKX Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JKX Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.