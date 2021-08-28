JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $106.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.53. 1,228,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,085. Domo has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,698,000 after acquiring an additional 52,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after buying an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after buying an additional 75,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

