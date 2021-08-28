John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the July 29th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of BTO stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.00. 66,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,958. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.