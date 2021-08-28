John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the July 29th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,054. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

