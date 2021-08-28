John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:JHS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.92. 15,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,473. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

