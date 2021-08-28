John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the July 29th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:HPI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 38,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.64. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

