Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,134 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,970. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

