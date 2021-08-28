Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.93. 7,038,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,860. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $455.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.