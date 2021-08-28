Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $53,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 93,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

