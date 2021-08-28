Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $160.79

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.79 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 142.60 ($1.86). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 147.40 ($1.93), with a volume of 764,858 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £656.17 million and a P/E ratio of -22.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.79.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.