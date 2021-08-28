JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.54. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $48.53, with a volume of 34,643 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $927,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 665.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,700,000 after buying an additional 3,325,519 shares during the period.

