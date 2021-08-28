JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s 9th Largest Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $163.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

