JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. 8,780,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,000,332. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76. The stock has a market cap of $487.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

