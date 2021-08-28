JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 315,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.05. 8,780,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,000,332. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

