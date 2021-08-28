JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.73 on Friday. 3,849,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72.

