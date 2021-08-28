JUST (JST) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $159.65 million and $106.17 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00130895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00151517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,786.24 or 1.00114557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.88 or 0.06671156 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.00995938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

