Kadena (KDA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.55 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $120.55 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001715 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kadena has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00136318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00150286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.70 or 1.00367430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.33 or 0.01001386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.17 or 0.06666953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,183,812 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

