KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $268,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,589. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $514.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.96.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

