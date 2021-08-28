KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $613.00 Million

Brokerages expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report $613.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $683.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $565.08 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $593.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 97.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,633 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 101.8% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAR stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

