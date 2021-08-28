Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Paul bought 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,706.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,608,871.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,667 shares of company stock worth $4,215,907 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

