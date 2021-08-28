Katalyo (KTLYO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,919.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.41 million and $22,919.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00132571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00150850 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,774.74 or 1.00162740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.15 or 0.06680608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.20 or 0.00996398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.