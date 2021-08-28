Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 17,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 26,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28.

Kaya Company Profile (OTC:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.