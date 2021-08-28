Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Stock Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 77,811 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 327.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period.

KMF opened at $7.22 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

