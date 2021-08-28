Kebab Token Market Cap Tops $43,258.38 (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Kebab Token has a market capitalization of $43,258.38 and $7.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kebab Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kebab Token has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kebab Token Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

