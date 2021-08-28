Keep Network Reaches Market Cap of $242.06 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $242.06 million and approximately $36.91 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.02 or 0.00752788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00100459 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 575,028,268 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.