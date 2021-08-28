Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.31% of Kenon worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kenon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kenon by 28.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenon alerts:

NYSE:KEN opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.