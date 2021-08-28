KeyCorp Reiterates Buy Rating for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $185.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.81.

PTON stock traded down $9.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.34. 31,932,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,645,622. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

