Kin (KIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $192.96 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $192.96 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00068057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00136636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00098828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00150562 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

