Kind Ads Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,486.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 268.5% against the dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $346,374.27 and approximately $1,486.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.58 or 0.00748701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00102588 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

KIND is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.