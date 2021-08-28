King DAG Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31,266.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $19.26 million and $31,266.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

