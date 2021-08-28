Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Position Lifted by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,279 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

KC stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.79. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KC shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

