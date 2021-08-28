KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $342.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.28. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

