Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in August

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
KLBAY stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Klabin has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $12.08.
Klabin Company Profile
