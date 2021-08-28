Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in August

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

KLBAY stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Klabin has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $12.08.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

