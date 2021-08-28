Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.
Shares of KSS opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,314,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,026,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
