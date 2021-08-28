Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Shares of KSS opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $161,471,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,314,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,026,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

