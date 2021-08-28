KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 15,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,135. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%.

KNYJY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

