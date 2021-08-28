Konomi Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.01 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $21.07 million and $3.01 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

