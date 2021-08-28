Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.04. Korn Ferry posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 663.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $13,033,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. 248,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

