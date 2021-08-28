Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $118.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

