Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,167,000 after buying an additional 96,487 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in KLA by 224.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $342.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

