Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $2,011,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $245,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,125.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $752.10 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,132.88.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

