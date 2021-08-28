Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 75,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $140.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $143.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.